Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.95 Million

Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $405.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.10 million and the highest is $411.30 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $348.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Cowen dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Allegiant Travel traded up $6.80, reaching $124.85, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 364,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,210. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $181.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In other news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $223,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

