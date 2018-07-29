Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.95 Million

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $405.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.10 million and the highest is $411.30 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $348.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Cowen dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Allegiant Travel traded up $6.80, reaching $124.85, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 364,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,210. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $181.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In other news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $223,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply