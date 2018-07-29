Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

WST traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 592,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $4,531,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,525,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,869 shares of company stock worth $9,136,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,407,000 after purchasing an additional 944,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,978,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,148,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 428,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 301,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

