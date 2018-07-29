Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Global PLC Class A’s earnings. Liberty Global PLC Class A reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC Class A will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Global PLC Class A.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.55). Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global PLC Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Liberty Global PLC Class A traded up $0.12, reaching $27.45, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 742,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,503. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $506,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,208,916.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.