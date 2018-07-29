Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (EC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.27. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

EC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 770.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 54.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,879,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479,971 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.