Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. BankFinancial posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

BFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BankFinancial has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $18.62.

In related news, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 9,223 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $162,970.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Morgan Gasior sold 35,000 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $603,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,117.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,480. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BankFinancial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in BankFinancial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BankFinancial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

