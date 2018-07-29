Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $590.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.19 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $489,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,830.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,910 shares of company stock worth $4,602,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $390,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.25. 179,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.19. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

