Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Appian Corp (APPN) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Appian traded down $1.72, hitting $32.21, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 490,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,222. Appian has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 179,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $4,718,514.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,965. Company insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Appian by 240.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Appian by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Appian by 2,038.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

