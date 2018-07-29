Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. American Airlines Group reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stephens set a $60.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded American Airlines Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Airlines Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,079,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,366 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 857,759 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,046,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,250,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 177,377 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,671,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 152,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group traded down $0.33, hitting $39.69, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 8,444,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,105. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

