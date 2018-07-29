Yum China (YUMC) Trading Up -5.6%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $37.62. Approximately 658,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,199,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $999,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,971.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $70,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,049.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,733,000 after buying an additional 2,888,912 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,997,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after buying an additional 2,586,604 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,143,000 after buying an additional 1,278,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,246,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after buying an additional 1,166,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

