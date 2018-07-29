Yext (YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $23.54

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $23.54. Yext shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 90868 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $2,043,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,186,237 shares of company stock worth $20,534,995 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 532,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Yext by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 1,184,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $6,298,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

