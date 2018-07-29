Xplore Technologies (XPLR) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xplore Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6967813761847 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on XPLR. ValuEngine lowered Xplore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital lowered Xplore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Get Xplore Technologies alerts:

Xplore Technologies stock remained flat at $$5.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Xplore Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter. Xplore Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 0.35%. research analysts forecast that Xplore Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xplore Technologies Company Profile

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xplore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xplore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.