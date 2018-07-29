XOMA Corp (XOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XOMA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 1,404.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 183,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in XOMA by 717.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 77,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 42,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,983. XOMA has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. XOMA had a net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 670.15%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

