XLMedia (XLM) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.98) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XLMedia stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.43) on Wednesday. XLMedia has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 224.92 ($2.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $399.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.45.

In other XLMedia news, insider Yehuda Dahan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($78,093.98).

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

