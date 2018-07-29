Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 600 Shares of Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Nordson were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,416,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 217,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 472,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.98 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

