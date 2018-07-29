Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 500 Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,410 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 268,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 225,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 167,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “$293.94” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.55.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group opened at $282.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $1,235,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Alvaro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $501,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,786. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

