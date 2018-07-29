W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTI. KLR Group cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

WTI opened at $6.92 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.73.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,197.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 184.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

