WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

WIR stock opened at C$13.02 on Friday. WPT Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter. WPT Industrial REIT had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

