WPP (WPP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about WPP (NYSE:WPP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WPP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.1032535518653 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WPP has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.