WP Advisors LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELG. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Alles purchased 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene opened at $86.43 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 75.70% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

