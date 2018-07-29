World Fuel Services (INT) Trading 21% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) shares traded up 21% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.05. 4,296,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 843,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Jorge L. Benitez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,553.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 56.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

