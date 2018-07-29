World Asset Management Inc Has $172,000 Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 14.20%. research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.