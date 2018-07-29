Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 814.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial opened at $88.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

