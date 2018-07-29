Wings Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003196 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, IDEX and Bittrex. Wings has a total market cap of $23.49 million and $2.09 million worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003757 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00407344 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00172270 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,708,333 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.