Williams Partners LP (WPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of Williams Partners traded down $0.57, hitting $43.84, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Williams Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.36%. equities research analysts forecast that Williams Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.629 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1,210.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

