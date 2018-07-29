William R. Cordes Buys 2,900 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. (KED) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. (NYSE:KED) Director William R. Cordes acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KED opened at $17.49 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Development alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Development by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Development by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Development by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Development by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Development during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.