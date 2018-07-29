William R. Cordes Buys 2,900 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. (KED) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. (NYSE:KED) Director William R. Cordes acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
KED opened at $17.49 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets.
