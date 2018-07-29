Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 917 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,851,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,873,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Citigroup by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1,176.7% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 947,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 873,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup opened at $71.69 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

