Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $4,618,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

BCE opened at $42.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.5893 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

