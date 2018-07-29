Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,672 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $173,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

