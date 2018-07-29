Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.04.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $379,865.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,835.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,461,738.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,836 shares of company stock valued at $10,936,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $76.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

