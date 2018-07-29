WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

WhiteHorse Finance traded down $0.27, reaching $14.49, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 42,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 66.87%. research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.19%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 18,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

