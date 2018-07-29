Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

WHLR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 71,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,040. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 442,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134,752 shares in the last quarter. 25.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

