Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $20.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.33. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 86.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

