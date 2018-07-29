Weyerhaeuser (WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WY stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,813.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

