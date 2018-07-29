Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ (WAB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Shares of WAB opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $111.73.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Scott Wahlstrom sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $877,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Brooks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,892,580. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

