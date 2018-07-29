Western Digital (WDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cross Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Western Digital opened at $71.13 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, Director Michael D. Lambert sold 11,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $991,226.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,248,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $299,721,000 after buying an additional 151,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,814,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $238,104,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,099,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $193,700,000 after buying an additional 468,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 379,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

