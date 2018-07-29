Western Digital (WDC) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WDC. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Shares of Western Digital opened at $71.13 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $336,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,248,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $299,721,000 after buying an additional 151,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,814,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,104,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,099,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $193,700,000 after purchasing an additional 468,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 379,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

