Western Digital (WDC) PT Lowered to $110.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Digital to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

WDC stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Western Digital will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $336,143.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $288,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at $883,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Western Digital by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,206,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 328,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 283,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

