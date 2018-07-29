Welltower (WELL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $64.31. Welltower shares last traded at $61.81, with a volume of 3390177 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

In related news, Director Gary Whitelaw bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.18 per share, with a total value of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Welltower by 76.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

