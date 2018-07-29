Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,155 Shares of BARCLAY BK IPAT US TR 10 YR BEAR ETN (DTYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of BARCLAY BK IPAT US TR 10 YR BEAR ETN (NASDAQ:DTYS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of BARCLAY BK IPAT US TR 10 YR BEAR ETN worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BARCLAY BK IPAT US TR 10 YR BEAR ETN stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. BARCLAY BK IPAT US TR 10 YR BEAR ETN has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $24.96.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARCLAY BK IPAT US TR 10 YR BEAR ETN (NASDAQ:DTYS).

Receive News & Ratings for BARCLAY BK IPAT US TR 10 YR BEAR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARCLAY BK IPAT US TR 10 YR BEAR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.