Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,810 Shares of Endologix, Inc. (ELGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Endologix were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Endologix by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Endologix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Endologix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,093,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endologix alerts:

Shares of Endologix opened at $4.92 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Endologix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELGX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endologix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Endologix Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.