Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura began coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. MED began coverage on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $165.04 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.63.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $174.89. 59,695,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,143,142. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $2,875,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,391,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,037,590. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

