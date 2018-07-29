Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Visa (V) Price Target to $161.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on V. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.97.

Visa opened at $140.71 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a twelve month low of $98.51 and a twelve month high of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Visa by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $341,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $791,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $470,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

