Wedbush Analysts Give Pandora Media (P) a $10.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Pandora Media (NYSE:P) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet radio service’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on P. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora Media to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pandora Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.65.

NYSE:P traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 9,315,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,040. Pandora Media has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The Internet radio service reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 198.06%. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Pandora Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Gerbitz sold 7,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $52,406.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 611,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 750,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Pandora Media by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 656,200 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pandora Media by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,063 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,285 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,659 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

