Weatherford International (WFT) Bonds Rise 1% During Trading

An issue of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) debt rose 1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 9.875% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $101.38 and was trading at $100.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Weatherford International traded up $0.05, hitting $3.48, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 29,851,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,130. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.50% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

