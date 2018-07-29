Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,016 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 535,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

