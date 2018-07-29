Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF opened at $98.92 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

