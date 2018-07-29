Waste Management (WM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Waste Management traded up $1.13, hitting $89.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,604. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $125,649,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 197.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,632,000 after buying an additional 1,448,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,488,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,315,000 after buying an additional 934,344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 133.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,064,000 after buying an additional 842,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $32,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

