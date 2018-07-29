Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (TTK) a €24.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €24.30 ($28.59) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTK has been the topic of several other reports. equinet set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.90 ($23.41).

TTK stock opened at €16.60 ($19.53) on Thursday. Takkt has a 12-month low of €17.30 ($20.35) and a 12-month high of €23.10 ($27.18).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

