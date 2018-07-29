W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 815.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $4,119,282.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,681 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,737.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,869 shares of company stock worth $9,136,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

NYSE:WST opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.