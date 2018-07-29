VPNCoin (VASH) Price Tops $0.0033

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, VPNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VPNCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. VPNCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VPNCoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VPNCoin Coin Profile

VPNCoin (VASH) is a coin. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . VPNCoin’s official website is www.bitnet.cc

VPNCoin Coin Trading

VPNCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VPNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VPNCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VPNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VPNCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VPNCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.